Data Centers for What?

The Sunday Afternoon PodcastData Centers for What?0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:24:47-1:24:47Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Reese ReportSubscribe to listenData Centers for What?The Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg ReeseGreg ReeseMay 10, 2026∙ Paid35132ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Greg Reese.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Sunday Afternoon PodcastThe ramblings of my imperfect humanThe ramblings of my imperfect humanSubscribeAuthorsGreg ReeseRecent EpisodesA Brave New Bureaucracy May 3 • Greg ReeseRegion 1 Police StateApr 26 • Greg ReeseLove for your GardenApr 19 • Greg ReeseCollective Karma CataclysmsApr 12 • Greg ReeseOut of PhaseApr 5 • Greg ReeseAmerican FireballsMar 29 • Greg ReeseThe End of ZionismMar 22 • Greg Reese