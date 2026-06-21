AI Invasion, Atrophy, and Societal Collapse

The Sunday Afternoon PodcastAI Invasion, Atrophy, and Societal Collapse213100241×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:42:51-1:42:51Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.AI Invasion, Atrophy, and Societal CollapseThe Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg ReeseGreg ReeseJun 21, 202621310024ShareTranscripthttps://gregreese.substack.com/subscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksThe Sunday Afternoon PodcastThe ramblings of my imperfect humanThe ramblings of my imperfect humanSubscribeAuthorsGreg ReeseRecent EpisodesRevolution SeasonJun 7 • Greg ReeseSleep, Dreams, and Yoga NidraMay 31 • Greg ReeseMangalam to New SubscribersMay 24 • Greg ReeseGubment Disclosure and Vehicles of LightMay 17 • Greg ReeseData Centers for What?May 10 • Greg ReeseA Brave New Bureaucracy May 3 • Greg ReeseRegion 1 Police StateApr 26 • Greg Reese