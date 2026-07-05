Orthodox Prophecy with Conrad and Dmitriy

World War Now

Erdogan's Fall, Russia vs. Turkey, & the WWIII Prophecies of the Greek Saints & Elders w/ Christoffer! Aether Hour Ep. 122

Christoffer from the incredible YouTube channel “Holy Wisdom” (that brings many of the prophecies of the Greek Saints/Elders to an english speaking audience) joins us for an in depth discussion on the WWIII prophecies of the Greek Saints from St. Kosmas of Aetolia to Sts. Paisios & Porphyrios, to Elder Ephraim of Arizona, & many more! We discuss the prophecies that have already been fulfilled (like the destruction of Gaza, the war in Iran, & others) as well as what the Saints tell us comes next: We discuss how Erdogan may fall soon, Turkey closing the Bosphorus & Dardenelles to Russia, Russia destroying Turkey & taking Constantinople, & so many other prophesied events! We also get into the return of St. John III Vatatzes (the Marble Emperor), the role of the zionist entity, the prophesied natural disasters that will befall America, & so much more! 👇🏻…