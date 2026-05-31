Sleep, Dreams, and Yoga Nidra

The Sunday Afternoon PodcastSleep, Dreams, and Yoga Nidra0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:38:01-1:38:01Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Reese ReportSubscribe to listenSleep, Dreams, and Yoga NidraThe Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg ReeseGreg ReeseMay 31, 2026∙ Paid20131ShareYoga-Nidra.mp3Yoga-Nidra-For-Sleep.mp3Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Greg Reese.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Sunday Afternoon PodcastThe ramblings of my imperfect humanThe ramblings of my imperfect humanSubscribeAuthorsGreg ReeseRecent EpisodesMangalam to New SubscribersMay 24 • Greg ReeseGubment Disclosure and Vehicles of LightMay 17 • Greg ReeseData Centers for What?May 10 • Greg ReeseA Brave New Bureaucracy May 3 • Greg ReeseRegion 1 Police StateApr 26 • Greg ReeseLove for your GardenApr 19 • Greg ReeseCollective Karma CataclysmsApr 12 • Greg Reese