Parasites and the Virus Deception - with Dr. Lee Merritt
412
0:00
-1:10:32

Greg Reese
Mar 10, 2024
412
Dr. Lee Merritt - the Medical Rebel

Dr. Lee Merritt began her medical career at the age of four, carrying her father’s “black bag” on housecalls, along the back roads of Iowa. In 1980 she graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in New York, where she was elected to life membership in the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. Dr. Merritt completed an Orthopaedic Surgery Residency in the United States Navy and served 0ver 10 years as a Navy physician and surgeon. In 1989 she was the only woman to be appointed as the Louis A. Goldstein Fellow of Spinal Surgery at the University of Rochester, Strong Memorial Hospital.

Learn more at…

drleemerritt.com

Courses

Parasite Elimination Protocol

