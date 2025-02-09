Free Jeremy Brown

A recent letter from Jeremy Brown: (Read at the 25 minute 50 second mark above)

"Readily will I display the intestinal fortitude to fight on to the Ranger objective and complete the mission, though I be the LONE SURVIVOR. Rangers Lead The Way!" -- 6th Stanza of the "Ranger's Creed"

That reminder was for me, not you guys. Because in the last 48 hours, I have quit 1,776 times in my mind, but never out loud. I guess, as much as I wished it was, THIS mission is not yet complete.

I was encouraged to see Joe Biden lost his Security Clearance. I guess he won't be committing anymore Treason by running illegal Enemy General Prisoner releases under the cover of Special Access Programs (SAPs) and claiming they were "swaps", like "back in the day". Although, there must be SOME Communist is prison we could trade for me, right? Just kidding, I know they NEVER arrest their own.

There are some NEW names on the distro and some the BOP has banned permanently (Tylene A., Debbie A., Jen H. and Karen S.) without cause or explanation. Whatever they censor, that's what scares them! So, let me give you all the current run down...

Thursday at 3pm we were locked down. Thurs night, we were moved about 50 feet into a new POD, out of the blue. All night long, they cleaned, repaired and painted our old POD (as I could watch through the door window) and brought in scores of brand new, in the wrappers, thick, comfy mattresses. For who, you might ask? Illegals. When we were released earlier today, for about 2 hours, I found myself no longer sharing 6 phones and 3 computers with about 30 inmates, but instead, there are now between 125 to 150 crammed in an equal sized space. So, needless to say, it is crowded, but at least the illegals are comfy.

So, my updates will not likely be as regular or long, as everyday brings more limitations. I'm not even really sure what else I can say that won't sound like bitching. I am just simply amazed that I'm still in here, but only if I allow myself to accept the common belief, which is that "THEY" are working to get me out. Unfortunately, I have a brain, so THAT idea is hard to grasp. The fact is, I have the receipts. I have the recording. I have the background and experience to know what has actually happened, and it just seems like NO ONE in power cares a whole lot about me getting out. Almost like they believe what the Executive Chairman of the Pinellas County GOP said to someone he wrongly assumed was not a supporter of mine. On election night, 2022, this clown (I can't remember his name, Cathi C, help me out) said the "quiet thing out loud" when he saw I only had 34.5% of the vote and with relief proclaimed, "Thank God THAT guy didn't win!"

The Politicians are NOT working for us and are NOT our friends. They piss in our face and ask if we like sweet tea. The Democrats stab us in the FRONT while the Republicans stab us in the BACK, then they split the money they steal from our wallets. Don't believe me? Think your favorite Congressman or Senator is helping? Ask ANY of the people that are in power, telling you all "We are working on it". just ask them, "So, have you spoken to Jeremy?" "Have you visited Jeremy?" "Have you sat down with Jeremy's Attorneys and examined Jeremy's claims?" "Have you even LOOKED at his case?" "Do you even know who he is?" They'll pretend to be interested and claim they will "look into it", and then run the other direction. January 6th in Washington DC is like cocaine, hookers and Jeffery Epstein...Everyone knows the TRUTH and pretends they don't while they hide the fact they enjoy the benefits.

Here is the truth. In Ranger School and as a Special Operator, you learn to "take copious notes". Over the almost 41 months since my arrest, I and my team have been building a case. A case against those that ORDERED and carried out this operation and a case against those that have IGNORED my case with every fiber of their being. Hell, some of them even turned my legal communications with them over to the FBI, THE NEXT DAY! If "THEY" think I am just gonna "suck it up, butter cup" while "THEY" all do their best to make Jan 6th the new 9/11, they clearly haven't been listening to me. You can't spell "RANGER" without "ANGER". But, if YOU don't let them get away with patting us on the heads and telling us we're gorillas, THEN THEY WON'T GET AWAY WITH IT!!!!

"When the People fear the Government, there is tyranny, but when the Government fears the People, there is LIBERTY!!" Want to see them squirm? Then ask them, over and over, like Steve Meckler on a Red Bull, "What are you DOING?" "What ACTIONS are you taking?" "What do YOU know and WHEN did you know it?!?!" I warned my Trial Judge that the TRUTH would come, and she didn't heed my warnings. Now the truth is ON THE VERGE and critical mass approaches! All you have to do is keep the pressure ON by hounding them for ANSWERS, not BULLSHIT! And when they answer, you know what to say...

"THAT'S NOT GOOD ENOUGH!!!!"

If we do this, we will WIN! De Oppresso Liber! -- Jeremy

PS...They seem to be pushing OVERTIME to make "Bird FLU" the new, more DEADLY COVID. For the love of ALL things Holy, DO NOT FALL FOR THIS AGAIN!!! CNN (which is all I get to enjoy when I do see a TV) was running 3 stories all at once. What's next? MAGA Pox? C'mon Man!

Of course, if they empty the prisons AGAIN, then maybe I will get Bird FLU, but not til next week.

*****WARNING*****The longer I stay in here, the more these updates will make my Attorney's eyes roll and foreheads hurt from smacking them. Besides, the BOP will likely shut them down NEXT!