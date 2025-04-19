Playback speed
The Most Protected Lie

Has anyone ever seen exactly where we live?
Greg Reese
Apr 19, 2025
241
39
Transcript

Originally titled, “Is Antarctica The Key To Flat Earth?,” this short video has been more censored than any other video I’ve ever published. Most recently, in another round of deletion attacks on my YouTube channels, and on others who uploaded it as well.

In a time when most have failed, SubStack has managed to respect freedom of speech. And so I will upload here. All you have to do is scientifically measure the heliocentric model, and it all falls apart. Why is that considered so dangerous?

