The Thinker and The Prover

In the book, Prometheus Rising, Robert Anton Wilson wrote that humanity is on the cusp of a “Promethean” awakening where we have the potential to evolve our consciousness into a higher intelligence with a greater awareness, but only if we intentionally reprogram our own mind. The book’s central thesis is that the individual human perception of “reality” is subjective, shaped by imprinted habits and conditioned beliefs that can limit our access to higher consciousness. Liberation from this internal trap requires our attention and effort.

To illustrate the evolution of consciousness, Wilson uses the “Eight-Circuit Model of Consciousness” developed by psychologist, Timothy Leary.

In Leary’s model, each circuit represents a developmental neurological stage of human consciousness. Starting at Circuit 1, we are only aware of basic survival needs and our own personal preferences. At Circuit 2 we become aware of our self, our emotions and the social power dynamics of dominance and submission. Circuit 3 is awareness of language, logic, and symbols, and gives us the ability for abstract thought and problem-solving. Circuit 4 is when we become aware of the importance and need for healthy social connections. Circuit 5 is awareness that somatic practices, such as yoga, dance, and massage, promote relaxation and stress relief. Circuit 6 is an archetypal sense that everything is connected, and a heightened self-awareness of how we connect. Circuit 7 is awareness of one’s own programming and the realization that positive intention leads to beneficial epigenetic changes in their health and longevity. And finally, Circuit 8 is transcendence. This is where we experience a dissolution of the ego and a sense of oneness with everything, which is where Robert Anton Wilson says we are all headed, if we do the work.

Wilson argues that the ruling elites of society have been actively trying to stall this “awakening” process, stifle higher consciousness and perpetuate stupidity, violence, and stagnation. And that they do this by hoarding and hiding information, dumbing down education and culture, and fostering ignorance, paranoia, and stupidity. These actions can help keep a human mind stuck in the lower levels of consciousness, but not quite as effectively as the main culprit of spiritual ignorance, the individual’s own mind.

Within the human mind there is, by default, what Wilson calls “the thinker and the prover”. The “thinker” forms a belief, and the “prover” unconsciously seeks and recalls evidence to validate it, while filtering out all contradictions. Until we evolve, the mind is wired to avoid any dissonance or threats to personal self-esteem. And so if the untrained mind finds a contradiction to a personal belief, it will automatically ignore it in order to spare you the emotional pain.

This phenomena is also known as “confirmation bias”. According to the 1977 paper, “Telling more than we can know: Verbal reports on mental processes,” people have limited introspective access to their own decision-making processes because many thought patterns operate on an automatic, subconscious level.

Studies show that people predictably ignore articles with headlines that contradict their belief. The brain encodes contradictions but ignores them in decision-making. And fMRI data shows how emotional centers activate for confirming info, naturally suppressing any contradictions that would do otherwise.

Some of the latest research shows that engaging with Artificial Intelligence is amplifying and reinforcing our mind’s confirmation bias by gleaning our beliefs and often placating them.

In order to over-ride this part of the mind, one must practice being self aware at all times. This can be done through mindfulness meditation or study into “The Silent Witness”. Perhaps the easiest and most effective practice to begin with is deep breathing.

You can not change another person’s mind. Only the individual can choose to cultivate humility and look at things differently.