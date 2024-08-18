Share this postThe Back of a Suicide Train with Matt Brackengregreese.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Sunday Afternoon PodcastThe Back of a Suicide Train with Matt Bracken128Share this postThe Back of a Suicide Train with Matt Brackengregreese.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther691×0:00-1:24:22Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The Back of a Suicide Train with Matt BrackenThe Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg ReeseGreg ReeseAug 18, 2024128Share this postThe Back of a Suicide Train with Matt Brackengregreese.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther69ShareTranscriptMatt BrackenBleeding-edge dystopian thrillers, for readers who are tired of politically-correct fiction.Share this discussionThe Back of a Suicide Train with Matt Brackengregreese.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther69 CommentsThe Sunday Afternoon PodcastThe ramblings of my imperfect humanThe ramblings of my imperfect humanSubscribeAuthorsGreg ReeseRecent PostsThe Fall of the United StatesAug 11 • Greg ReeseReligion vs SpiritualityAug 4 • Greg ReeseThe Power of Thought and FocusJul 28 • Greg ReeseConfirmation BiasJul 21 • Greg ReesePrairie Dog WarJul 7 • Greg ReeseOut of Maximum TroughJun 23 • Greg ReeseThe End of 'Info Wars?'Jun 16 • Greg Reese
The Back of a Suicide Train with Matt Bracken