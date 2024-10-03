The 2024 October Surprise

In October of 2016, Wikileaks released “The Podesta emails.” Over twenty-thousand pages of private emails from White House chief of staff, John Podesta. This is the best example of an October Surprise in our lifetimes. “The Podesta emails” opened the minds of millions to the fact that torturing children is a sort of sacrament to the vile creatures in control of our government.

This 2016 October Surprise became known as “Pizza Gate.” And it was a deciding factor in many people voting against Hillary Clinton.

Just as the Sean Combs child rape stories are dominating the public discourse, Hillary Clinton predicts an October Surprise that will smear Kamala Harris, comparing it to Pizza Gate.

“What is something that you see happening in the near future that we should be taking more seriously?” ~ Hoover “I anticipate that, you know, something will happen in October, as it always does. I anticipate there will be a full court press in October. The digital airwaves will be filled. And why does that matter? Because the press that is pro-Trump anyway. Oftentimes stories are put on digitally that then are picked up by, let’s say it, Fox and others. And then those stories are stories, so the mainstream press reports on them. And so that story then takes on a life of its own. There will be concerted efforts to distort and pervert Kamala Harris, who she is, what she stands for, what she’s done. I mean, look, I mean, the crazy story about me running a child trafficking operation out of a basement of a pizzeria. Don’t laugh. Don’t laugh. It was a huge story. It starts online often on the dark web. It migrates. It’s picked up by the pro-Trump media. It’s then reported on by everybody else, which makes sure it has about 100% coverage, and people believe it. So I don’t know what it’s going to be, but it will be something and we’ll have to work very, very hard to make sure that it is exposed as the lie that it is.” ~ Hillary Clinton

It sounds like she is referring to the Sean Combs case where hundreds of victims have already come forward, including dozens who were children at the time, and revealed that drugging and raping people in front of a crowd of famous people was a ritual event of the P-Diddy party.

“Typically, the victim is lured into a situation where he or she is given a drink. Typically, that drink, reported by these victims, is apparently laced with something. Once that drink takes effect, the perpetrators perform all kinds of sexual acts on the victims, many times, passing him or her around as other people watch and enjoy the show. And then leave the victim ashamed, confused, injured, and wondering what happened. The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there's a lot of names. Anyone, of course, who engaged in the assault or exploitation. Anyone who participated in such in any way. Anyone who encouraged or facilitated this conduct. Anyone who was in the room and watched it happen, but made no effort to stop it. Any venue or venue owner who was aware of what was going on but failed to stop it. Any individual or entity who knew about the conduct and benefited from it, but did nothing to report it or stop it, and any individual or entity who covered it up or helped cover it up. I would expect there are many people out there right now who are who are desperately searching their memories as they delete their texts and data.” ~ Tony Buzbee

Without knowing the target, Remote Viewers, the Future Forecasting Group, was assigned “Near future global events in the fourth quarter of 2024.” Several of them saw what appeared to be a major event before the election.