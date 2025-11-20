Algorithmic Pricing and the American Social Credit Score

A quote commonly attributed to Benito Mussolini, “Fascism should more properly be called corporatism because it is the merger of state and corporate power,” clearly explains the form of today’s emerging fascist state in America. Last week we reported how the Digital ID will be deployed by private companies and the customer’s consent:

“The government doesn’t need to mandate biometric ID, which would most likely be considered a violation of American rights, and so it outsources the mandate to private companies, who are legally required to get consent, while the government is free to collect and utilize this data under legal immunity. Just like the COVID era, you will be free to give consent, but if you choose not to, you will have to leave the Reservation and find a way to fend for yourself.”

This week we will look at what is commonly known as the Social Credit Score and its active deployment in the U.S..

Communist China’s Social Credit System is a compliance framework that was launched in 2014 with the official goal of building “trust in society” by punishing individual behavior. This system has allowed banks to shut off people’s money and prevent them from traveling or leaving their neighborhood. It allows the Communist Chinese government the ability to condition people’s behavior on an individual basis. And it is now being deployed in the United States.

Here it is being called, “Algorithmic Pricing,” and uses automated computer programs to dynamically set the price of goods and services in real-time and on an individual basis. The algorithms are based on large amounts of data, including customer behavior, and can charge one individual more than another for the same product based on their willingness-to-pay and all of their personal data.

Where ever you live in the U.S., you are likely being subjected to this Social Credit Score system right now, but the only way you would know is if you reside in the State of New York.

On November 10, 2025, New York’s Algorithmic Pricing Disclosure Act was launched. The Southern District of New York upheld the Act as constitutional because it compels private corporations to notify you that you are being charged based on “personalized algorithmic pricing,” which the courts define as “dynamic pricing set by an algorithm that uses personal data.” “Personal data” is defined as “any data that identifies or could reasonably be linked, directly or indirectly, with a specific consumer or device.” And the law does not consider whether that data was voluntarily provided or not, which means that every aspect of your life can be used to determine what a company charges you for their service.

With the New York Disclosure Act, certain industries are exempt and do not need to tell you that they are charging you based on your personal data. This includes regulated financial institutions and entities regulated under state insurance laws.

New York’s Algorithmic Pricing Disclosure Act is the first of its kind and we can expect to soon see the same in all fifty states, but one thing is for certain, the Social Credit Score is now a real thing in America, and it’s a safe bet that the Carbon Tax isn’t far away.

An AI run cryptocurrency economy is the only solution being pursued by the United States government and the Big Banks, who see it as the only way to save America from it’s crippling debt and claim victory in the Artificial Intelligence arms race.