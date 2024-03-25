Over a hundred people were murdered in Russia on Friday. Including women and children. Eleven terrorists were captured by Russian authorities as they attempted to cross the border into Ukraine. They are being interrogated and all roads lead to the US State department, who have been directing Ukrainian forces since their 2014 coup.

The attack occurred on March 22nd, or 3/22. 322 is the mysterious number used by Yale’s infamous Skull and Bones society. The official story is that 322 symbolizes the year 322BC to memorialize the event seen as the turning point which transformed Athens from a democracy to a plutocracy. A plutocracy is a society that is ruled by no other political philosophy other than the financial elite being in control of the people’s destiny.

The Skull and Bones is a grooming academy for the CIA. Such as, former director of the CIA, George Bush. And 322 is there calling card.

During the Tucker Carlson interview, President Putin was clearly speaking to the CIA. The CIA responded in a New York Times Article admitting that they are using Ukraine as a proxy to wage war against Russia. Weeks before the attack, Victoria Nuland repeatedly boasted that Putin was in for a nasty surprise.

On March 7th, the US Embassy issued a warning about the threat of terrorist attacks in Moscow, specifying ‘concerts.’ The British Embassy in Moscow mirrored this warning.

Days before the attack, Barack Obama paid an unexpected visit to the British Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street.

Within hours of the attack and without any evidence, the US government blames the attack on the Islamic State and says that Ukraine is not involved.

The next day, while Russians were grieving, CIA mouthpiece, The Washington Post, gloated how the US had prior knowledge of the attack, and people still died.

It has been noted that the terrorists were either professional assassins or trained by Western forces. For they were demonstrating NATO training methods such as shooting in small bursts, trigger control, and proper mag reloads

For anyone with eyes to see, this is the Modus operandi of the West. Al-Qaeda was famously created by Western intelligence agencies to fight the Russians in Afghanistan, and has since been cultivated by the US government and used as a catalyst for illegal wars and tyrannical laws against US citizens

Ukraine spy chief said three months ago, expect more attacks deep inside of Russia.

Dmitry said that everyone is asking him what to do. He answered that, those who were caught need to be killed. But it’s much more important to kill everyone involved. Everyone who paid, who sympathized, and who helped. Kill them all.