Pfizer Whistleblowers Melissa McAtee and Justin Leslie

The Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg Reese
Greg Reese
May 12, 2024
Transcript

Melissa McAtee

Melissa’s presentation:

1 Hour Presentation

Google Docs Presentation

https://twitter.com/MelissaMcAtee92

https://clouthub.com/c/MelissaMcAtee

Justin Leslie

Join Justin on his journey as he risked everything to speak out against the crimes against humanity and shed light on the vaccine injuries and deaths we are now seeing. This is not about politics; it's about right versus wrong and the future of mankind. Support Justin's mission and discover the truth for yourself by watching Project Whistleblower at: https://justintegrity.net/

https://www.givesendgo.com/ProjectWhistleblower

https://justintegrity.net/donations

https://linktr.ee/justinleslie

