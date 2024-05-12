Melissa McAtee
Melissa’s presentation:
https://twitter.com/MelissaMcAtee92
https://clouthub.com/c/MelissaMcAtee
Justin Leslie
Join Justin on his journey as he risked everything to speak out against the crimes against humanity and shed light on the vaccine injuries and deaths we are now seeing. This is not about politics; it's about right versus wrong and the future of mankind. Support Justin's mission and discover the truth for yourself by watching Project Whistleblower at: https://justintegrity.net/
https://www.givesendgo.com/ProjectWhistleblower
https://justintegrity.net/donations
Pfizer Whistleblowers Melissa McAtee and Justin Leslie