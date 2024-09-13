Major Escalation Towards WWIII

In February of 2022, Biden threatened the Nord Stream Pipeline.

“If Russia invades. That means tanks or troops crossing the, the border of Ukraine. Again, then there will be, there will be no longer, Nord Stream two. We, we will bring an end to it.” ~ Joe Biden “What, what, how will you, how will you do that exactly? Since the project and control of the project is within Germany's control? ~ reporter “We will, I promise you, we'll be able to do it. ~ Joe Biden

One month later, he was a harbinger for World War Three.

“We are showing a strength and we will never falter. But look, the idea, the idea that we're going to send in offensive equipment and have planes and tanks and trains going in with American pilots and American crews. Just understand, and don't kid yourself, no matter what you all say, that's called world War three. Okay, let's get it straight here, guys.” ~ Joe Biden

Six months later, the Nord Stream Pipeline was destroyed by NATO forces. NATO forces who overthrew the Ukraine government ten years ago. NATO forces who have been building bio-weapons labs and missile systems along the Russian border for decades.

And now NATO forces are discussing plans to deploy advanced long-range weapons to target deep into Russia. Which would most definitely trigger a full scale war with Russia.

Vladimir Putin responded yesterday to this major escalation. He said that,