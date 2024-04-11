Leaked Dossier Shows German Government Conspired To Silence Reiner Fuëllmich

An alleged leaked dossier shows that German intelligence agencies conspired to create a false construct in order to silence Reiner Fuëllmich, disqualify him from being able to run for public office, and seize control of the Corona committee and its finances.

“It actually shows through a dossier that has just been leaked to me, that Mr. Fuellmich has been under surveillance for a very long time, and attempts have been made to prevent him from being eligible for election in the Federal Republic of Germany through various constructs. They attempted to enlist individuals from his surroundings, acquire information, and ultimately press charges against him, and secure his conviction. It was instigated by one of the organizations, like the Federal Criminal Police Office or something similar, in cooperation with the Public Prosecutor's office. That was planned. That was already planned through a note that was already in 2021, so it was practically already intended. And also, that in 2021, it is already been said that we have to somehow get rid of it. And almost got rid of him. Also, that he is no longer politically eligible. In the end, this means a high conviction which excludes the possibility of being elected in the Federal Republic of Germany.” ~Dr. Christof Miseré “So you can say this is a staged plan that has been in place for a long time?” ~ Reporter “Yes, but during implementation it had to be ensured no prosecutor took part. Then you had to adjust it a bit. And then there was this house sale, and it was handled in this manner, and of course this has the scent of the money being gone now. You've killed two birds with one stone. The money, one has Dr. Fuellmich through it. Because it's said that the money hasn't been returned. And the Corona committee, which one probably didn't like so much, as this paper also says, or as one can see in public, also doesn't receive any money. But Templin and others have the money. And Templin is situated in an environment where there are actually individuals who either work for the BKA or with the BND intelligence agency.” ~Dr. Christof Miseré “I would now suggest that the file can also be read.” ~ Reporter “So this is just a part of it now. ‘An analysis should be carried out to assess the possibilities of a declaration of incompatibility that purely prohibits holding political offices due to proven anti-democratic tendencies.’ Then comes the wonderful point, wonderfully in quotation marks. ‘ Criminal procedural measures . Preparation must be made for the initiation of criminal proceedings based on the evidence collected against Reiner Fuellmich. This entails collaborating with prosecutors and preparing charges for established legal violations and offenses.’ And now comes the probably decisive sentence. ‘If necessary, constructions are to be weighed and suitable third parties are to be recruited.’ As a note at the end, ‘The activities of Reiner Fuellmich pose a complex challenge for the security authorities. The man is absolutely harmless, requiring a coordinated and multi-layered response. The implementation of the recommended measures is intended to prevent its political viability, and to safeguard the security and democratic values of the Federal Republic of Germany.’” ~Dr. Christof Miseré

While some are claiming the dossier is a fake, the evidence already on record overwhelmingly shows that Fuëllmich was targeted by the German government for his far reaching voice exposing the crimes of the COVID lockdowns and mandated experimental shots.

Corona Committee members, Justus Hoffmann, Marcel Templin and Antonia Fischer, claimed that Füllmich embezzled seven-hundred-thousand euros, despite this being an official documented loan for the committees legal investigation. With the help of the notary, they illegally deposited the proceeds of Fuëllmich’s own real-estate sale into the personal account of Marcel Templin. One-point-one-five-eight million euros. In court, Fuëllmich has been able to question his accusers and got them to admit they currently have access to this money.

In a 2022 video, Justus Hoffmann claims that there was nothing personal about the charges against Füllmich. But in court they admitted that they wanted to put him in jail, and that it would be the most beautiful day of their life.

Years ago, a father was accused of raping his four year old child. Hospital records and audio recordings of the four year old confirm this, but the father was found not guilty and German intelligence services covered it up and sealed the file until the year 2060. Marcel Templin worked with Carsten Stahl to try and block the boy’s mother from speaking publicly about the case. Marcel Luthe, who is running for the European elections along with Carsten Stahl, was also involved in this coverup. This places Templin, Stahl, and Luthe within the circle of German intelligence services. And it is rumored that they may have created the dossier to later discredit the trial. Which would make sense seeing as how Reiner Fuëllmich has gained the upper hand in the courts. They will be desperate.

For more background on this case, see my report, the Illegal Kidnapping and Persecution of Reiner Fuëllmich.