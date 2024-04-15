Hello!
I need to learn more about online privacy and information/identification protection. So when the people at the Privacy Academy reached out to me I immediately saw it as a valuable opportunity to learn, and to invite my like minded subscribers to join me. If you need to learn more about this subject then now is your opportunity. Join me this Wednesday, April 17th, at 12pm EDT for a free webinar with live Q&A to lean how to protect ourselves online. Register now at:
The first rule about privacy is to not sign up for privacy seminars.
The second rule is don't use Apple Google or any of Microsoft.
Don't use AI.
Get informed who is doing what with what.
Educate yourself...
I recommend Rob Braxman who has on his Channel more and better advice than a Privacy Academy.
https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6
Then there are hidden messages... such a "Privacy Academy"...
"Privacy Academy"... sounds good does it... what do I have to do... sign up... bad Idea.
Greg Reese... they use you to be blunt and you let yourself be used.
Don't sign up for this shit... because things like this are always Government Honeytraps.
You should know this.
To stay private... stay private.
And here comes the big one...
All Governments in the world outsource their spying to Israel and in particular Unit8200 Companies such as Google Microsoft Apple NVIDIA... T-Mobile Verizon+++
I make a bet that this "Privacy Academy" is just that... a Unit8200 Honeytrap
Educate yourself of Unit8200
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/israels-unit-8200-alumina-and-the
My advice?
Stay Private.
I wish I could attend, but I have to work. 😕