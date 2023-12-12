Share this post
Italian Health Minister Gave Orders To Conceal Vaccination Deaths – Now Under Investigation For Murder
gregreese.substack.com
Italian Health Minister Gave Orders To Conceal Vaccination Deaths – Now Under Investigation For Murder
They knew the shots were killing people from the start and gave orders to conceal deaths
Dec 12, 2023
493
Share this post
Italian Health Minister Gave Orders To Conceal Vaccination Deaths – Now Under Investigation For Murder
gregreese.substack.com
273
The Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg Reese
Weekly commentary and interviews on important current eventsWeekly commentary and interviews on important current events
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Italian Health Minister Gave Orders To Conceal Vaccination Deaths – Now Under Investigation For Murder