The Reese Report
The Sunday Afternoon Podcast
Confirmation Bias
255
0:00
-1:40:21

Confirmation Bias

The Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg Reese
Greg Reese
Jul 21, 2024
255
Share
Transcript

255 Comments
The Reese Report
The Sunday Afternoon Podcast
The ramblings of my imperfect human
Authors
Greg Reese
Recent Posts
Prairie Dog War
  Greg Reese
Out of Maximum Trough
  Greg Reese
The End of 'Info Wars?'
  Greg Reese
Home Sweet Home
  Greg Reese
Russia Debrief
  Greg Reese
Greg Reese on the Higher Side Chats Podcast
  Greg Reese
The Romanov Family with World War Now
  Greg Reese