Share this postConfirmation Biasgregreese.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Sunday Afternoon PodcastConfirmation Bias186Share this postConfirmation Biasgregreese.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2551×0:00-1:40:21Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Confirmation BiasThe Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg ReeseGreg ReeseJul 21, 2024186Share this postConfirmation Biasgregreese.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther255ShareTranscriptShare this discussionConfirmation Biasgregreese.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther255 CommentsThe Sunday Afternoon PodcastThe ramblings of my imperfect humanThe ramblings of my imperfect humanSubscribeAuthorsGreg ReeseRecent PostsPrairie Dog WarJul 7 • Greg ReeseOut of Maximum TroughJun 23 • Greg ReeseThe End of 'Info Wars?'Jun 16 • Greg ReeseHome Sweet HomeJun 9 • Greg ReeseRussia DebriefJun 2 • Greg ReeseGreg Reese on the Higher Side Chats PodcastMay 26 • Greg ReeseThe Romanov Family with World War NowMay 19 • Greg Reese
Confirmation Bias