Preview
24

Aliens on Earth : Part 2

UFOs
Greg Reese
Apr 22, 2024
∙ Paid
24
Share

UFO stands for Unidentified Flying Object. And as we discussed in episode one, advanced flying ships operated by non-human entities have been described in all of recorded history. They are found in the Sumerian cuneiform and in the Egyptian hieroglyphs. They are in the Vedas and the Bible. They are portrayed in the oldest drawings, carvings, and paintin…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Reese Report to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

The Reese Report
EXCLUSIVE Reese Report Videos
Available to SubStack Subscribers of the Reese Report
Authors
Greg Reese
Recent Posts
Aliens on Earth : Part 1
  Greg Reese