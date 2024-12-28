Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
6
25

Aliens on Earth

Full Series
Greg Reese
Dec 28, 2024
∙ Paid
6
25
Share

This is a full series edit of the separately released videos below:

EXCLUSIVE Reese Report Videos

Aliens on Earth : Part 1

Greg Reese
·
Feb 26
Aliens on Earth : Part 1

The word “Alien” suggests a creature that is foreign to this Earth. But these so-called aliens can be found in our oldest recorded history. And history tells us that they have ruled over humanity as if we are some sort of livestock to them. The most common themes are that we are their slaves, and they enslave us by keeping us spiritually ignorant via psychological methods and genetic engineering.

Read full story

EXCLUSIVE Reese Report Videos

Aliens on Earth : Part 2

Greg Reese
·
Apr 22
Aliens on Earth : Part 2

UFO stands for Unidentified Flying Object. And as we discussed in episode one, advanced flying ships operated by non-human entities have been described in all of recorded history. They are found in the Sumerian cuneiform and in the Egyptian hieroglyphs. They are in the Vedas and the Bible. They are portrayed in the oldest drawings, carvings, and paintin…

Read full story

EXCLUSIVE Reese Report Videos

Aliens on Earth : Part 3

Greg Reese
·
Dec 24
Aliens on Earth : Part 3

Mysterious lights in the sky have been recorded for many centuries. In the past it was said that these craft were piloted by the gods. But in today’s pop culture we call them “Aliens.” Officially we are told that humans have never made contact with Aliens. But as we have covered in this series, the historical record is full of accounts that say otherwis…

Read full story

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Reese Report to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

The Reese Report
EXCLUSIVE Reese Report Videos
Available to SubStack Subscribers of the Reese Report
Authors
Greg Reese
Recent Posts
Aliens on Earth : Part 3
  Greg Reese
Aliens on Earth : Part 2
  Greg Reese
Aliens on Earth : Part 1
  Greg Reese