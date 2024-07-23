Where is Joe Biden?

Joe Biden hasn’t been seen since last Wednesday in Las Vegas, four days after the assassination attempt on president Trump.

The signature on his memo announcing that he is dropping out of the 2024 election has been proven to be a forgery.

And according to the Artificial Intelligence voice app, ElevenLabs, the recent alleged phone call from Biden was created using the app.

But Joe Biden has been missing in action for years. By most accounts, there has been at least three fake Joe Bidens on camera since his election. We have seen images that show Joe Biden with different ear lobes, which would be impossible if it were all the same person. We have seen videos that show what appears to be a rubber mask. With a rubbery chin.

In the early nineties, former head of disguise for the CIA wore a mask as she briefed George H.W. Bush in the White House about the latest disguise technology. She fooled him while sitting at his desk.

“I was a little paranoid. I'd never worn one of these masks before in public. And you get nervous. Nobody paid any attention, of course, so I relaxed. We went into the Oval Office, so I showed him some photographs of disguises we had done for him when he was chief of disguise. I said, you might remember these. He did, I said, so I'm here to show you the next level. He said, so show me. I said, well, I'm wearing it and I'll take it off and show it to you. And he said, no, no, no, no, don't take it off. And he got up. He came out, walked and he looked behind me. He's checking it out. He went back, sat down. He said, take it off. So I peeled off my face.” ~ Jonna Mendez (former CIA chief of disguise)

This forty year technology was classified until a few years ago.

“And this is the only photograph I ever got. So I'm sitting in front of the president's desk with my hand in the air, holding the mask, showing it to him. And they airbrushed it out. So the picture in my library, I don't know what you would think I'm doing.” ~ Jonna Mendez (former CIA chief of disguise) “They airbrushed the mask out?” ~ Patrick Bet-David “Yeah. It was classified.” Jonna Mendez (former CIA chief of disguise) “I mean, I've seen the picture…” ~ Patrick Bet-David “Well you're seeing the recent pictures because now we can talk about masks. A year ago, I could not tell you this story.” ~ Jonna Mendez (former CIA chief of disguise) “And why can you say it now?” ~ Patrick Bet-David “Because they have allowed it now. Which to me, you know, what does that mean? Sources and methods are classified. This evidently is no longer classified. Perhaps they're not using these anymore. Or maybe they've gotten so good that what I'm saying has nothing to do with the new ones. I think that's more like it.” ~ Jonna Mendez (former CIA chief of disguise) “Let me ask you, how many times you guys made masks for presidents to distract the audience, like, are their duplicates out there as well? that we don't know about? Or we can't know the answer to that question?” ~ Patrick Bet-David “Saddam had all these. Is that what you're talking about? We have a picture of Saddam in a boat on on the Bosphorus or something, with his 26 doubles. They're all paddling. It's like 26 Saddams. They all look exactly alike. It's brilliant.” ~ Jonna Mendez (former CIA chief of disguise) “So We've never done that? ~ Patrick Bet-David “No. There's a long, great history of presidents doing that. But I don't know that we've ever done that.” ~ Jonna Mendez (former CIA chief of disguise)

While many are making a fuss about a missing US president and wondering who’s running the country, US presidents have been missing for decades. All we’ve had in the White House for our entire lifetime is a puppet front man for the military industrial complex and the big bank bureaucrats who have turned America into Murder Incorporated. The forces running this country are still in charge, they are just looking for a new puppet to fool the masses into thinking America is the land of the free.