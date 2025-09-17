What the GENIUS ACT Will Soon Bring

While Charlie Kirk’s death is being used by political agents to attack freedom of speech and to further divide an already divided nation, many are wondering, what happens next. And most financial analysts these days will tell you what’s next, radical change in the US economy is coming.

The U.S. government is facing a criminally irresponsible debt crisis. The world is losing faith in the dollar and growing more and more disgusted with the crimes against humanity that the USD money printing machines are funding every day.

Cutting spending didn’t work. And the next attempt to try and save the US debt based system can be found in the recent, “Genius Act.”

In short term investing, the volatility of Bitcoin can allow a person to profit immensely, but only if they have a stable-coin to convert to when the market corrects itself. This is the foundational purpose of a stable-coin, to maintain a stable value so that one’s investment can be temporarily secured. The plan outlined in the Genius act is to create an increased demand for US debt by requiring stable-coin companies to be backed by U.S. debt, thereby using stable-coins as a way to funnel global money into U.S. government debt.

President Putin’s adviser, Anton Kobyakov, says that the US is planning a worldwide crypto rug pull to erase its massive debt by creating a US debt based stable-coin system, and then devalue it, robbing the people of their money to pay off it’s debt.

Of course this is all just money out of thin air. A desperate "monetary sleight-of-hand" that doesn't create any new wealth, and only shows that the system has failed. To show that Russia and other countries will not go along with this, he also said that the world will split up into zones.

This is referring to a multi-polar world where different sets of rules are applied to different zones, and signals the strong possibility that BRICS will not be buying US debt in the near future. It is important to remember that the term and the idea of BRICS was conceived in 2001 by an economist at Goldman Sachs.

U.S. regulations on stable-coins will likely push the market offshore where stable-coin issuers will turn to Real World Assets over US debt. The US will then have to manage the debt crisis by taxing the American people, most likely, with a carbon tax system.

Stable-coins have been predominantly used for investing, but they also have the ability to freeze and seize your money. Which should please Trump supporters who have been giddy school girls over canceling people who offend them online.

The future of technocratic banking control is already being deployed in Vietnam, who recently implemented a nationwide digital ID system that requires both citizens and foreign residents to permit the government to store their biometric data in a centralized database. Participation is not optional, and all accounts without biometric data will be closed to prevent scams and fraud. The Vietnamese government has already erased and/or frozen 86 million bank accounts. And Vietnam is just the beta test, this is going worldwide.