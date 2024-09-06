Venezuelan Gangs Sent to America By Design

It is being reported that the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, began taking control of apartment buildings in Aurora, Colorado last November. While mainstream media and government ignore it, local news is covering it.

“So now your investigator, Brian Moss, has obtained a confidential report into one of those apartment complexes. And that report says a Venezuelan gang began taking it over in 2023.” “This is the nine page report. It was put together by a Denver law firm. They say they were hired to look into the Whispering Pines Apartments by the building's lenders. Last month they sent this report to Aurora's mayor, city manager and police chief. As recently as Tuesday, residents at the Edge apartment complex in Aurora pushed back on reports that a Venezuelan gang had taken over their building. But five miles away at the Whispering Pines, a 54 unit apartment building in Aurora, this detailed letter, asking for confidential treatment of the contents, shared a different story. It was sent to Aurora officials on August 9th, with the investigators saying the evidence we have reviewed indicates that gang members are engaging in flagrant trespass violations, assault and battery, human trafficking, sexual abuse of minors, unlawful firearms possession, extortion, and other criminal activities. According to the law firm's report, the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, has threatened to kill and in certain instances has apparently actively attempted to kill members of Whispering Pines management. The report says a consultant for the property management company was severely beaten and stomped by gang members and was hospitalized. The alleged incident, recorded by building cameras with screenshots attached to the letter. The report relies on a property manager who said that gang members allegedly stabbed a Whispering Pines resident for refusing to pay rent to the gang. He also told the investigators the takeover began last November. The report recounts that this summer, the gang approached the property manager and told him they would help him out in exchange for half of all the rent that he collected. The law firm that wrote the report call that an organized crime tactic. The gang members then allegedly took over vacant apartments. According to the document, moved families into those units and started collecting rent. The law firm says this is a picture of gang members breaking into a vacant apartment so they could move a Venezuelan family in and then collect rent. This is our business plan, one gang member told a housekeeper. If he, the property manager, doesn't like it, we'll fill him with bullets.” ~ Brian Moss, CBS Colorado

There are reports of this Venezuelan gang in Colorado, Illinois, and Texas. And according to a recent Dr. Phil interview with retired special agent with U.S. Immigration, Victor Avila, this is all being done by design.