UNCANCELABLE Meets Gregory Reese
VIDEO LINK:
https://rumble.com/v5rhzv5-uncancelable-meets-gregory-reese.html
The Reese Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
VIDEO LINK:
https://rumble.com/v5rhzv5-uncancelable-meets-gregory-reese.html
The Reese Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
AWESOME!!! I loved every minute of that stream! Thank you for staying real, and honest!!!!!!!!!
2019 was the beginning of the 11 year EMF sunspot activity (Covid).
Next one is 2030. Ancients called it "influenza" of the stars. We call it flu that "disappeared" with Covid
The great Carrington Event in the 19th century knocked out all telegraphs.
Possibly also a link to the Black Plague and Spanish flu.
Firstenbergs Invisible Rainbow might be of interest relating to EMF influences.