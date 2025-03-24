Trump Says Joining the Commonwealth "Sounds good to me!"

Immediately following the US declaration of independence, the British Crown began to regain control over the American colonies.

After the Treaty of Paris in 1783, Britain retained military forts in the Great Lakes region. And began extending loans to the U.S.. Creating debt dependencies to the Crown.

In 1812, the British Crown waged war against the U.S.. After the War, British financial firms began financing projects in the U.S..

In 1816, the Second Bank of the United States had up to 70% of its stock held overseas. Mostly in Great Britain.

During the U.S. Civil War, Britain was involved in supporting both the North and the South.

The Federal Reserve Act of 1913, which established a private central banking system, was established with the help of Paul Warburg, whose family partnered and intermarried with the Rothschild banking dynasty of the Bank of England.

The 1944 Bretton Woods Conference ensured that London would maintain influence over American finance.

The UKUSA Agreement of 1946 formalized the sharing between U.S. and British intelligence agencies.

Right after being inaugurated in 2025, President Trump began saying that Canada will become the 51st state.

And on February 27, the Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer met with President Donald Trump at the White House and presented him with an invitation from King Charles for a state visit.

On March 20th, the Sun published an article stating that King Charles will reportedly make a "secret offer" to Donald Trump during his State visit that will make the USA an "associate member" of the Commonwealth.

Trump posted this article on his Truth Social network, and replied, “I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!”