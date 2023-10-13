The Holy War Origins of Friday the 13th

The origin of Friday the 13th has its roots in the ongoing Holy War. Specifically, Friday the 13th in October. Which is noteworthy seeing as how a worldwide Islamic Jihad has been called for today on Friday the 13th in October.

The Knights Templar gained wealth and power by fighting as mercenaries for the Catholic Church during the Crusades. Their headquarters was in the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. On Mount Moriah, where Abraham built an altar to sacrifice his son.

King Solomon’s Temple is a central component of all three Abrahamic religions and especially in Western occultism. The Templars were officially known as the Poor Fellow-Soldiers of Christ and of the Temple of Solomon… or "Templar" knights. Masonic lodges are based on the Temple of Solomon. Kabbalah teaches that the Temple of Solomon represents the metaphysical world and the descending light of the creator through the Tree of Life. The Templar knights wore white mantles with a red cross. A symbology that can be found throughout the history of the Catholic Church and its offshoots. The rebuilding of King Solomon’s Temple is a crucial goal of many religious groups and secret societies.

The Templars were not only expert warriors, they were also pioneers in an early form of banking, and arguably one of the world's first multinational corporations. They acquired land throughout Europe and the Middle East including the island of Cyprus, they owned and operated several farms and vineyards, they built massive stone cathedrals, and they had their own fleet of ships for war, and for the import/export business.

When Jerusalem was recaptured by Muslim forces in 1187, the Templars were forced to leave the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount. But they still managed many businesses, and wielded much power.

King Philip the Fourth was deeply in debt to the Templars and began pressuring the church to take action against them. At dawn on Friday the 13th of October 1307, mass arrests were carried out against the Templars.

Claims were made that Templar recruits were forced to spit on the Cross and deny Christ. They were accused of worshiping Baphomet and a mummified head believed to be that of John the Baptist.

Dozens of Templars were burned at the stake. And the order was officially dissolved.

The Temple Mount remained under control of Muslim forces until the British captured it in the Battle of 1917. Thirty years later, the United Nations gave the land surrounding the Temple Mount to the Zionists. And Israel has been encroaching upon it ever since.