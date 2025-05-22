The Effects of Light on the Human Body

A video shows that 1960s America was broadcasting subliminal messages during the Star Spangled Banner nightly station sign-off. And while it may have been a regional hoax, for those familiar with the history of television, it should be of no surprise. There are no admissions, because it is officially considered to be unethical. The FCC declared subliminal messages in broadcasting, “contrary to the public interest,” but there is no law banning subliminal messages in TV or advertising.

Edward Bernays, the father of propaganda, was a pioneer in Television advertising. He worked for several US presidential administrations and wrote the book on how to manipulate the minds of the television audience. Every critical thinking person who lived through COVID knows how much power the TV screen has over its audience. It is a mind control device. And it is also physically unhealthy.

It has been argued that television flicker rates can entrain the viewer’s brainwaves, and alter their mental states, which is definitely true to a certain extant, but a more prevalent problem has been revealed, Blue LED light.

For decades, there was only red and green LED. Blue LED was not achievable due to the crystallization properties of Gallium nitride, the material needed for blue light emission. The development of the blue LED was a significant challenge, and was ultimately accomplished by Japanese engineer, Shuji Nakamura. This blue light breakthrough allowed for the creation of white LED light. Which made it possible to create all colors with LED, which has now become the standard technology for televisions, mobile devices, and all lighting.

The blue light emitted by LED is a frequency band of 400 to 500 nanometers. Exposure to this has been shown to suppress melatonin production, a hormone critical for sleep. Blue light exposure will shift brain activity away from relaxed theta-dominant states, and towards heightened alert beta states. And so exposure in the evening will further complicate sleep patterns, which will negatively effect health in many ways.

Prolonged exposure to blue light from flickering screens can cause eye strain symptoms such as dryness, fatigue, and headaches. And studies have shown that blue light stresses retinal cells and can cause vision loss from macular degeneration.

Screen time is not only mind controlling people, it is critically injuring them, but not all light is bad. We are now learning that Red light is very healthy and highly beneficial.

The red light emitted is a frequency band of 620 to 700 nanometers. And it has been shown to promote bone and tissue repair and regeneration. It reduces inflammation and body fat, and it alleviates chronic and acute pain. The main reason that red light improves overall health, is because it enhances mitochondrial function throughout the entire body system. This leads to increased ATP production, reduced oxidative stress, and modulated cytokine activity.

Whereas blue light disrupts sleep cycles and damages the eye’s retinal cells, red light exposure before bed promotes relaxation, and red light therapy is being used to promote healthy retinal cells and improving visual function.

Red light used along with near-infrared light, which is a frequency band of 700 to 1100 nanometers, is shown to improve cognitive function and mood by enhancing cerebral blood flow and improving neuroplasticity.

Limit your screen time to only what is necessary, spend more free time in nature, and if interested, research the benefits of red light therapy.