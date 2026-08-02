Sound and Light

The Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg ReeseSound and Light0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:16:33-1:16:33Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Reese ReportSubscribe to listenSound and LightThe Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg ReeseGreg ReeseAug 02, 2026∙ Paid206ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Greg Reese.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg ReeseWeekly commentary and interviews on important current eventsWeekly commentary and interviews on important current eventsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeGreg ReeseRecent EpisodesAugust 2026 Monthly ForecastAug 1 • Greg ReeseMind Over MatterJul 27 • Greg ReeseCymatics and the Mysteries of the CathedralsJul 21 • Greg ReeseFlock, Axon, Israel, and American FreedomJul 15 • Greg ReeseNew SAR Scans Reveal a Second Sphinx on Giza PlateauJul 9 • Greg ReeseJuly 2026 Monthly ForecastJul 1 • Greg ReeseAn Age of Revolution ReturnsJun 29 • Greg Reese