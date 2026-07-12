The Sunday Afternoon PodcastSick Day0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:06:59-1:06:59Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Reese ReportSubscribe to listenSick DayThe Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg ReeseGreg ReeseJul 12, 2026∙ Paid3720ShareWarning: Probably should have “called in sick” today, thus the title. Unless you’re interested in the rumblings of a wounded (but healing) soul, then you might want to skip this one)) LoveGContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Greg Reese.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Sunday Afternoon PodcastThe ramblings of my imperfect humanThe ramblings of my imperfect humanSubscribeAuthorsGreg ReeseRecent EpisodesOrthodox Prophecy with Conrad and DmitriyJul 5 • Greg ReeseCollective Futures Within ChaosJun 28 • Greg ReeseAI Invasion, Atrophy, and Societal CollapseJun 21 • Greg ReeseRevolution SeasonJun 7 • Greg ReeseSleep, Dreams, and Yoga NidraMay 31 • Greg ReeseMangalam to New SubscribersMay 24 • Greg ReeseGubment Disclosure and Vehicles of LightMay 17 • Greg Reese