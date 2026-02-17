Sacrifice, Manifestation, and Egregores

Experiments such as the famous Double Slit Experiment have shown that quantum objects—electrons, atoms, and molecules—exist in multiple states and places at once, known as superposition, until they interact with their environment. At that point, they acquire definite properties and conform to the behavior of classical physics. They become what we know as physical matter. These experiments showed us what Werner Heisenberg described as “something standing in the middle between the idea of an event and the actual event, a strange kind of physical reality just in the middle between possibility and reality.”

This reflects the nature of sacrifice. Matter cannot be created or destroyed, in these experiments, it is being transformed. A heated metal filament is sacrificed for the electrons in superposition, ripe to become something new. Sacer means sacred, facere means “to make,” and so Sacrifice means “to make sacred.” Sacrifice is not destruction, it is the transformation from one order of being to another. Incense is sacrificed to become fragrance. Candle wax is sacrificed to become a flame. The seed is sacrificed to become a child. And food is sacrificed to become the body.

If you compare modern day science to ancient Esoteric philosophy, they appear to be the same:

Energy is conserved; it transforms, but never disappears. - Spirit is eternal; it transmutes through forms.

Matter converts to energy and back. - The subtle and the dense are interconvertible.

Bound electrons are liberated by heat. - The fixed is volatilized by fire.

Superposition contains all possibilities. - The prima materia contains all potential.

Measurement collapses to one outcome. - Intention selects manifestation.

Thoughts are measured from neurons firing, blood oxygenation, magnetic fields, and metabolic activity. This is all physical phenomena, and so thoughts are things. Max Planck regarded consciousness as fundamental and matter as a derivative from consciousness. And this is what has been believed for thousands of years by those in power.

In Western occult traditions there are thought forms and egregores. A thought form is a mental construct created by the focused intention of an individual. This is called a Tulpa in Tibetan Buddhism. An egregore is a collective thought form created by group belief, and the egregore has its own autonomous existence. Every nation, and corporation is an egregore. Fed by centuries of worship, every religious god is an egregore. Money and authority exist only because we collectively believe they do.

If thoughts create reality, then whoever controls thoughts controls reality. Edward Bernays wrote that “The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.” If you control the narrative, you control collective belief, which shapes the collective behavior, and manifests material reality. The material reality then reflects back and proves that the narrative was true, which reinforces the loop. The battle for your mind is a battle for reality itself.

The electron, freed from the filament, enters superposition—pure potential awaiting manifestation. Mind is not separate from this process, and it may be the very thing that drives it. Every narrative you accept collapses infinite possibility into a single, definite reality. To know this is to know why your thoughts matter, why narratives are weapons, and why the battle for consciousness has been waged since the beginning of civilization. What modern physics measures in laboratories, the ancients practiced in temples. The mystery schools taught initiates to master their inner world before attempting to shape the outer one. The powerful use it for control, but the power to shape reality has never belonged solely to those who wield it against you, it belongs to anyone who understands and applies the law: thoughts become things.