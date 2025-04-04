Share this postThe Reese ReportRecent InterviewsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreRecent InterviewsInterviews with Tom-Oliver Regenauer and 7SEESGreg ReeseApr 04, 202559Share this postThe Reese ReportRecent InterviewsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore117ShareMANOVA International: Outgrowing the Farm (Greg Reese and Tom-Oliver Regenauer)SubscribeIt's All Fake... Always Has Been... w/ Greg ReeseSubscribe59Share this postThe Reese ReportRecent InterviewsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore117Share
I love that you pray and put out your intention...and lead with the heart. Thank you! I think we all have an inner dialogue, but some are good at suppressing it totally.
Have you heard of Neville Goddard?
I can't post right now Greg, I'm busy "adapting to my own retardation"!