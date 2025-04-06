The Reese Report
The Sunday Afternoon Podcast
Quartz Crystal Consciousness and other Interesting Subjects with the D'Arcangelos.
57
15
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:08:33
-1:08:33

Quartz Crystal Consciousness and other Interesting Subjects with the D'Arcangelos.

The Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg Reese
Greg Reese
Apr 06, 2025
57
15
Share
Transcript

https://bonniedarcangelo.com/

https://aetherbal.com/

Discussion about this episode

The Reese Report
The Sunday Afternoon Podcast
The ramblings of my imperfect human
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Greg Reese
Recent Episodes
Hermes Trismegistus, and a bit of a ramble.
  Greg Reese
Pyramids, Service, and the Commonwealth
  Greg Reese
More of Your Comments & RIP JW
  Greg Reese
Your Comments and Lucifer Farms
  Greg Reese
The Glass is Half Full
  Greg Reese
Brandon Joe Williams
  Greg Reese
The servant of all great men
  Greg Reese