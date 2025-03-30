Hermes Trismegistus, and a bit of a ramble.

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Sunday Afternoon PodcastHermes Trismegistus, and a bit of a ramble.0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:24:54-1:24:54Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Reese ReportSubscribe to listenHermes Trismegistus, and a bit of a ramble.The Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg ReeseGreg ReeseMar 30, 2025∙ Paid34Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore654ShareListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to The Reese Report to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Sunday Afternoon PodcastThe ramblings of my imperfect humanThe ramblings of my imperfect humanSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeGreg ReeseRecent EpisodesPyramids, Service, and the Commonwealth Mar 23 • Greg ReeseMore of Your Comments & RIP JW Mar 16 • Greg ReeseYour Comments and Lucifer FarmsMar 9 • Greg ReeseThe Glass is Half FullMar 2 • Greg ReeseBrandon Joe WilliamsFeb 23 • Greg ReeseThe servant of all great menFeb 16 • Greg ReeseFree Jeremy BrownFeb 9 • Greg Reese