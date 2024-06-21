Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
106

Government Contractor Exposes Planning of Profitable Lethal Injections

Dr. David Martin witnessed decades of criminal preparations years before 2020
Greg Reese
Jun 21, 2024
106
Share
Transcript

106 Comments
The Reese Report
The Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg Reese
Weekly commentary and interviews on important current events
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Greg Reese
Recent Episodes
Illegal Immigrants Being Housed and Trained at American Universities
  Greg Reese
Life in Russia Today
  Greg Reese
A Message to the American People
  Greg Reese
The Power of Repentance on the World Around Us
  Greg Reese
The Ritual Regicide of the Romanov Dynasty
  Greg Reese
The Zionist NAZI Connection and the Creation of Israel
  Greg Reese
Sonic Mind Control on US Citizens
  Greg Reese