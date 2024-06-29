FEMA Camps for American Dissidents

The United States operated Native American concentration camps in the 1830s that went on for decades and later evolved into Reservations. During both world wars the United States deployed concentration camps. During world war two, about a thousand indigenous Aleuts of Alaska were forced into camps as their homes were burned to the ground so that invading Japanese forces could not use them. After the war, the United States seized Okinawan homes and burned them to the ground to make way for military bases, forcing three-hundred-thousand civilians into concentration camps. And deliberately starved about a million Germans to death in prison camps.

The Subversive Activities Control Act of 1950 led to the construction of concentration camps meant to hold American dissidents. In 1961 the US forced eight million South Vietnamese civilians into prison camps to deprive the Viet Cong of any potential support.

Starting back in the late 90s, Alex Jones has been releasing films warning that people are being conditioned to accept seeing their neighbors rounded up and thrown in prison camps. Such as the WTO protests where hundreds of protesters were arrested and thrown into jail. The 2004 Republican National Convention where over a thousand protesters were arrested and sent to a makeshift prison. And in Katrina where police went door to door confiscating guns.

“The police and National Guard going street by street, house to house, sometimes entering open houses with guns drawn and instructions to disarm anyone inside.” “You say guns will be taken?” “No one will be able to be armed. We're going to take all weapons.” ~ ABC NEWS

“You see, for over 20 years, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been building and constructing maintaining concentration camps, as well as the personnel to incarcerate literally tens of millions of Americans. It seems now with some of the latest developments they are attempting in a psychological warfare program to condition and control the populace. So the populace will actually believe that all of this is needed to maintain the public safety.” “As we in the research community say, this is a psyop. They are preparing people for what is coming. Not what is being presented today.” “So you're saying they're preparing people to accept it with incrementalism?” “That is correct. Like the old frog example. You know, you put the frog in the water and you just gradually continue to raise the heat on the water until the frog is cooked.” ~ POLICE STATE II (THE TAKEOVER)

After 9/11 came the Patriot Act. And American citizens officially became potential enemies of the state.

In 2006, President Bush amended the National Defense Authorization Act to grant the President power to declare martial law. And in 2007, signed Directive 51.

“For the smallest of reasons, included in the documents own text, any incident in the world, regardless of location, that affects population, infrastructure, environment, economy or government functions can trigger at the president's will total martial law.” ~ ENDGAME: BLUEPRINT FOR GLOBAL ENSLAVEMENT

During COVID, healthy people with no symptoms were arrested and locked in prison camps because they failed a fraudulent PCR test. And if they tried to escape, their fellow prisoners reported them.

“The second she jumped over, we all freaked out because we just wanted to call. Like, to let the wellness people know, let the police know.” “In response to their 000 calls, she was picked up by the police within 15 minutes and fined $5,000.” ~ AUSTRALIAN NEWS

Prison camps are being built all over the world. And they are for whoever the government sees as a threat to their agenda.