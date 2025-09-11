False Flags and America’s Greatest Ally

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript543216115False Flags and America’s Greatest AllyGreg ReeseSep 11, 2025543216115ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg ReeseWeekly commentary and interviews on important current eventsWeekly commentary and interviews on important current eventsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeGreg ReeseRecent EpisodesForensic Study Finds That Christchurch Mosque Shooting was StagedSep 5 • Greg ReeseTechnocracy RisingAug 28 • Greg ReeseBedini Wheels and Energy from the AetherAug 19 • Greg ReeseA POLICE STATE for Your SafetyAug 13 • Greg ReeseThe Nefarious Science Behind the Clot ShotsAug 5 • Greg ReeseAI Governance and The Agentic StateJul 31 • Greg ReeseTrump Tariffs Used to Compel UN Sustainable Development GoalsJul 23 • Greg Reese