Thanks to your support, I now have six exclusive videos for SubStack supporters. If you appreciate my work and would like to see more of it in the future, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber. And see all my exclusive content.
Exclusive Videos Available Now:
Giants of the Mysterious Past
The Fictional Final Frontier of Space
Why On Earth Would Anyone Trust NASA?
The Origin of Genesis
Living in Ruins
Freemason Baby Factories of the Odd Fellows
No posts
Greg - I LOVED your episode with Sam Tripoli’s Tin Foil Hat; I’ve followed your work for years but had no idea you had a Substack and was so excited to learn about your beliefs regarding this plane which we inhabit.
You produce THE BEST work in the entire movement (IMO), and I’m just so thankful that folks like you exist; gives me hope and not much else does these days.
Great stuff, thank you and NEVER STOP.
Greg.
I think you are creating OUTSTANDING work! Sometimes I am a little critical of minor issues, but overall, they are excellent, and reaching a lot of people! I think God for the things your are exploring.
It looks like you have an interest in Lincoln.
Because I am fairly busy with other studies, I hesitate to suggest that if you want to explore the Lincoln assassination, I have been doing this for years, and I will be glad to help. The Booth escape theories and workings of the plot have a large amount of support. (Big hit on "Unsolved Mysteries" back in 1991 and the Booth exhumations that were denied) I am convinced that the Lincoln/Seward attacks were inside jobs.
How does this conspiracy relate to what is going on now? Look what happened then. The Vice President should always be the FIRST person investigated in these assassinations.
John Wilkes Booth knew Andrew Johnson, and left his calling card in his hotel mailbox on the VERY DAY of the assassination, hoping to see him. The card is Real.
https://www.docsteach.org/documents/document/john-wilkes-booths-calling-card
Was Johnson involved and Why?
BTW. War criminal and crappy Confederate General, Albert Pike was given a banquet dinner in the White House in July of 1866 hosted by President Andrew Johnson, who seemed to cower and bow to him. (less than 16 months after Lincoln was murdered)
Lincoln was NOT a Free Mason. (which he openly stated, and confirmed by Mary) Seward, who was attacked at the same hour Lincoln was shot, actually ran for office in the Anti-Free Mason party. They had to take them both out, but Seward survived. Were the Jesuits also involved? Yes. Johnny Surratt escaped via Jesuit priests and was later identified at the Vatican as a Papal Zouave. His mother Mary, swung on the gallows with the other convicted conspirators.https://historynewsnetwork.org/article/150840
Who was Judah Benjamin? Confederate AG, and then Secretary of War. He was the Rothschild/Vatican banking liaison, who fled back to England after the war.
OK cut to the chase. Let's briefly look at Vice Presidents who betrayed the nation. Andrew Johnson, LBJ, Some believe Old Man Bush was tied to John Hinkley who shot Reagan. And last but NOT LEAST. Mike Pence, who FAILED his duty and our nation by not allowing a proper investigation of the election, when Senator Ted Cruz tried to hold it back. They STOLE the election in the wee hours of the morning on Jan 7th, avoiding all the controversy and questions. Look what is still happening with our Jan 6th people.
See where this is going? We have seen these crimes happen over and over. This was very real in the time of Lincoln and it even came up during the impeachment. When Mary found out about Booth's calling card, she was FURIOUS. Saying "Johnson had some hand in all of this"
OK. I think the David E. George story is a dead end. But there are other accounts about Booth's escape and the connections. Sec. of War Stanton was probably covering this up, (if not involved)
I have years of study and publications on this if you want to explore this. I think it is very pertinent.