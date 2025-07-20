Dr. Rima Laibow

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Sunday Afternoon PodcastDr. Rima Laibow271Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore194441×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:33:59-1:33:59Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Dr. Rima LaibowThe Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg Reese Greg ReeseJul 20, 2025271Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore19444ShareTranscriptDisengaging Entirely From The United Nations Debacle Act of 2025https://preventgenocide2030.org/https://drrimatruthreports.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Sunday Afternoon PodcastThe ramblings of my imperfect humanThe ramblings of my imperfect humanSubscribeAuthorsGreg ReeseRecent EpisodesIt's easier to fool people than to convince them that they've been fooled.Jul 13 • Greg ReeseVitamin-GJul 6 • Greg ReeseComments ConvoJun 29 • Greg ReeseCrystalize Your DreamsJun 22 • Greg ReeseRESTARTJun 15 • Greg ReeseEntering AI WorldJun 8 • Greg ReeseSettled in and Brain DeadMay 25 • Greg Reese
Share this post