Cycles of the Great Reset and the Elusive Black Sun

The Zodiac wheel divides the ecliptic — the Sun’s apparent path through the sky — into 12 equal sections of 30 degrees each. Each section is named after a star constellation found in that sector. The term ‘Great Year’ was elaborated by Plato in 4th century BC Greece. He described it as the cosmic time frame required for all heavenly bodies to complete their cycles and return simultaneously to their original alignment. Later astronomers found that it takes 2,160 years for the equinox to shift through one sign of the Zodiac wheel, which places the complete Great Year at around 25,920 years to move through all 12 signs and reset.

The Five World Ages of the Mayan Long Count calendar, each conventionally calculated at 5,125 years, equal 25,625 years, nearly the same as the Great Year. As we pointed out in our last video, Ancient Warnings to Survive the Great Reset, the Mayan Long Count calendar is marked in days, not years. And Jason Breshears of Archaix has calculated its ending to be in 2046, which does seem to add up.

The Hindu Yuga cycle was traditionally thought to span 4,320,000 years, but in 1894, Sri Yukteswar discovered that scribes had confused “divine years” with “human years.” When corrected, the complete Yuga cycle is 24,000 years, which is very close to both the Great Year and the Ages of Maya. This 24,000-year Yuga cycle divides into two arcs of 12,000 years each — one ascending and one descending. Each arc contains the same four Yugas in sequence: The Kali Yuga — the Iron Age — lasts 1,200 years; the Dwapara Yuga 2,400 years; the Treta Yuga 3,600 years; and the Satya Yuga — the Golden Age — 4,800 years. The descending arc passes from the Golden Age to the Iron Age, where civilizations decline. And the ascending arc reverses, leading mankind once again towards the Golden Age.

In his 2023 book Yuga Shift: The End of the Kali Yuga and the Impending Planetary Transformation, Bibhu Dev Misra reconstructs the original Yuga Cycle framework and concludes that the Kali Yuga ended in 2025. He predicts that by the year 2040, the Kali Yuga civilization is likely to collapse due to a combination of world wars, environmental catastrophes, and comet impacts.

In ancient Mesopotamian astronomy, Saturn was associated with the Sun and believed to be black in color. In ancient Rome, the first day of the week was diēs Sōlis, day of the Sun, and the last day was diēs Saturnī, day of Saturn. Saturn is often said to be represented by the Black Cube, but the Black Cube and Saturn, both symbolize the Black Sun.

In alchemy, the Black Sun symbolizes the first stage before transformation, the necessary destruction that precedes renewal.

In The Secret Doctrine, Helena Blavatsky calls it the ‘Central Sun’ — the ultimate invisible source of creative power around which visible suns orbit, which Sri Yukteswar would later identify as the gravitational center driving the Yuga cycle.

In astrology, the Black Sun refers to the empty focus of a planet’s elliptical orbit — an invisible anchor point, and a source of hidden planetary influence.

The cube is a geometric encoding of the transition state between dimensions. Every cube also has a geometric center equidistant from all six faces — the invisible point within the visible form, which the esoteric tradition identifies as the Black Sun.

The Black Sun of Saturn sits between the Earth and the Sun. This invisible mirror of Saturn’s orbital relationship with the Sun has been tracked by initiates for millennia, and believed to have a powerful modulating influence on the Sun’s long-cycle activity.

The black cube can be seen in the Abrahamic religions and in the corporate logos of the most powerful organizations on Earth. The symbol of the invisible Black Sun preserved throughout the cycles of time.