Crop Formations, Orbs, and the Mowing Devil

Mysterious crop circles have been documented since the fourteenth century. Project Blue Book tells us the US military began investigating them in the 1950s. By the mid 1980s, several photographers began documenting them from above, which is obviously the intended view, these formations have stunning symmetry and detailed geometry. The East Field Pictogram, hundreds of feet long, was discovered on July 12th of 1990, and Led Zeppelin used it on the cover of their new Remasters release. Crop circles were about to go mainstream.

But within weeks, crop circle investigator, Colin Andrews, was approached by the BBC and the British military to host, Operation Blackbird, wherein a field owned by the government was staked out to capture a crop circle being formed. When the sun came up on the second night, a man-made crop circle was waiting for the cameras. Colin Andrews later claimed he was setup by the British government and the CIA.

The next year, Doug Bower and Dave Chorley went public with the claim that they created hundreds of crop circles over the course of a decade. This story made international news. But Doug and Dave were not able to produce a symmetrical formation, they kept changing their story, and when asked how they avoided leaving foot paths, they claimed they pole vaulted through the fields.

The crop formations created by man are done so by bending and breaking the crop, but in the other ones, the physical properties of the crops have somehow been altered. They are bent over as well, but appear as if they were bent over by an internal force within the stem. The water content inside the nodes seems to have been blown out due to internal pressure. And the crops often appear to be elegantly woven together.

When these crop circles occur in mature plants with fully formed seeds, those seeds are found to produce more protein content and have five times the growth-rate of control seeds.

When the soil is analyzed, spherical magnetic particles are found which are microns in diameter. They are often found adhering to the soil within a melted glaze of the same magnetic material.

Many crop circles won’t go away for years. Ghost formations are seen the following season. Many of these formations appear in less than an hour.

On August 11th, 1996, near Oliver’s Castle in England, a man captured a video of orbs flying over a field and a crop formation materializing beneath them. The formation he caught being formed was discovered by the public hours later.

No matter how much big corporations spend on creating them, nobody has been able to recreate these anomolies, or demonstrate how they are made within a few hours of darkness. Dozens every summer, all over the world. Many are encoded with precise astronomy and mathematical concepts. One formation was found to be a geometric representation of PI accurate to ten decimal places.

The Arecibo radio message was broadcast into space in 1974. Data that shows the numbers one to ten, the atomic numbers of the elements and formulas that make up the nucleotides of DNA, the number of DNA nucleotides in the human genome, the average dimensions of a human, a graphic of the Solar System indicating where the message is coming from, and a graphic of the radio telescope used to send the message. Twenty-seven years later near the Chilbolton radio telescope in Hampshire, UK, a formation appeared that seems to be an answer to the Arecibo message. It reflected the original message, but with a different planetary origin, different DNA and a different physical appearance. And instead of a radio telescope, there was an image of a crop formation that appeared in the same field one year prior.

The purveyors of these mysterious crop formations may be mischievous, but if they are human, they are some of the most impressive artists of all time.