Clot Shot Science with Thomas Haviland and Greg Harrison

Share this postThe Reese ReportClot Shot Science with Thomas Haviland and Greg HarrisonMay contain explicit contentThis post was automatically hidden by your content settings.Show anywayAdjust settingsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript259Share this postThe Reese ReportClot Shot Science with Thomas Haviland and Greg HarrisonMay contain explicit contentThis post was automatically hidden by your content settings.Show anywayAdjust settingsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore17348Clot Shot Science with Thomas Haviland and Greg HarrisonThe Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg ReeseGreg ReeseAug 03, 2025259Share this postThe Reese ReportClot Shot Science with Thomas Haviland and Greg HarrisonMay contain explicit contentThis post was automatically hidden by your content settings.Show anywayAdjust settingsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore17348ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postThe Reese ReportClot Shot Science with Thomas Haviland and Greg HarrisonMay contain explicit contentThis post was automatically hidden by your content settings.Show anywayAdjust settingsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Sunday Afternoon PodcastThe ramblings of my imperfect humanThe ramblings of my imperfect humanSubscribeAuthorsGreg ReeseRecent PostsCathy O’Brien ReturnsJul 27 • Greg ReeseDr. Rima LaibowJul 20 • Greg ReeseIt's easier to fool people than to convince them that they've been fooled.Jul 13 • Greg ReeseVitamin-GJul 6 • Greg ReeseComments ConvoJun 29 • Greg ReeseCrystalize Your DreamsJun 22 • Greg ReeseRESTARTJun 15 • Greg Reese
Share this post