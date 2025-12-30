Biophotons and the Luminous Body

The Human Light Body, known as the subtle body, body of light, or luminous vehicle, appears across numerous traditions as a non-physical, radiant form of the human being that transcends the material dimensions of reality. This light body can only be realized with an evolved state of consciousness, and most traditions see it as a form of inter-dimensional travel, and the only way to escape the cycle of death and rebirth.

The Neoplatonic and Theosophy schools taught of a “luminous body.” In Gnosticism and Hermeticism there is the Astral Body and the Subtle body. And it is seen in practically all Eastern traditions. Tibetan Buddhism calls it the Rainbow body and they have centuries of documenting those who have achieved it. There are nearly two-hundred thousand documented rainbow body events in Tibetan history.

Father Francis Vincent Tiso is a Roman Catholic priest and interfaith expert on Tibetan Buddhism. He believes that the rainbow body teachings of Tibet may have been influenced along the Silk Road by the Christian Belief in the resurrection of the body. He wrote that: “Both the rainbow body and the resurrection are claims that make statements about human possibilities attainable by all human subjects under certain conditions.”

This light body is said to be a vehicle for travel through the higher dimensions, and also, a way to heal the human body. And there is scientific evidence that supports this.

Modern science calls this light, the UPE, Ultraweak Photon Emission. This faint visible light emitted by the human body requires sensitive cameras and darkness to capture it. The official scientific narrative says that this light is mostly generated by the oxidation of biomolecules because it disappears at death, as metabolic processes stop. But of course, modern science is limited to material measurement.

Studies show that Red and Near-Infrared light is capable of healing the body.

Studies have shown that the presence of luminous biophotons in the brain increases with meditation.

A 2012 study measured photon emissions from the heads of participants increase when they imagined seeing a white light, which is a common meditative visualization practice, and what light workers have been doing for millennia to heal others.

A 2016 study measured up to a 600% increase of biophoton emissions during meditative practices, showing that focused mental states can amplify biophoton output.

And this is exactly what the ancients were saying about the luminous Rainbow/Resurrection Body – that it has the potential to heal. And they also said it could be cultivated into a vehicle of transcendence.

From Ancient Egypt there is the union of light, spirit, and body; Mer, Ka, and Ba. The MerKaBa is an energy field comprised of two counter-rotating tetrahedrons and was used by priests and pharaohs for inter-dimensional travel and spiritual ascension.

According to the Ancient Secret of the Flower of Life, the MerKaBa is made manifest by the visualization of two counter-rotating, intersected tetrahedrons. According to the author, these fields exist naturally and we are merely moving them with our intention.

Interestingly, the Third Reich’s most classified project, Die Glocke, a device that reportedly altered the surrounding space/time field, was based on the counter-rotational spin of energy created by a Mercury based substance known as Xerum 525. We see this same counter-rotation energy being foundational in Viktor Schauberger’s Repulsine motor, and Otis T. Carr’s OTC-X1 craft.

The physics of spin is as well hidden from the public as the non-material. Neither the Church or the State want you to think you can thrive without them, but you can.