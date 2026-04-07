Hello friends,

I imagine that many of you are already prepared, but if not, I ask you to prepare whatever you can afford as far as storable foods, 3 to 6 months if you can manage it, and it can be as simple as rice and beans. Many of you likely have whatever you bought in 2020 during the lockdown, good, I suspect it may come in handy, this time feels different.

Food is crucial, and so is our composure. From my experience, balance and strength are best managed with breathing practices that entrain the brain. I have also become quite fond of using audio frequencies, binaural/monaural beats, to help me focus when I am working, many use different frequencies for sleep and relaxation. If that sounds interesting to you, here is an app that provides free brain entrainment tools to help you do this:

For what it’s worth, my intuition feels very positive about our future. Many are suffering, and many will suffer, but the more of us who remain resilient, balanced and strong, the more able hands will be available to serve others and rebuild a better world in some way.

With Love,

Greg