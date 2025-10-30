3i Atlas and the Dawn of a New Age

3I/ATLAS was discovered on July 1st by the ATLAS telescope in Chile. It originated from outside our solar system and will exit permanently after perihelion today, October 30th, 2025.

3I/ATLAS is the size of Manhattan, which makes it too big for a typical comet. It’s path through our solar system has it skimming right by Venus, Mars, and Jupiter in a fine-tuned path that has a 0.005% chance of being natural. It is producing its own light. And tt has a sunward facing tail glowing in front of it, which is very unusual for a comet.

Based on these details, Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb suggests the object could be artificial.

But the symbolism behind it goes much further. Comets and other planetary objects in the sky have been seen as way signs for a new age, a new era, or great change for thousands of years of written history.

In the Bible there is Wormwood, which appears seven times in the Old Testament, and once in Revelation. It is associated with bitterness and death. Ancient Hindu writings speak of Dhumaketu, a fiery comet marking the end of an age and the dawn of the next cosmic cycle. The Mayans wrote of the Kukulkan comet that would be seen during the shift into the New World. And the Hopi wrote of the Blue Star Kachina that would usher in the Fifth World after a purification.

The cataclysmic shifts recorded in the Epic of Gilgamesh from ancient Mesopotamia involves a passing planetary object called Nibiru.

Nostradamus described comets and objects in the sky marking the birth of a new age. And the 3I in 3IATLAS points to the third eye, the third ventricle in the brain, and the awakening of consciousness in a human being. Which is what the astrology suggests as well.

During its Perihelion there will be a grand water trine, a rare event where three planets in the three water signs form an equalateral triangle. Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn, the three most influential planets, will all be in water signs. This symbolizes cleansing, purification, adaptability, and the transformative power of flow.

In Western Occult philosophy, comets are active agents of spiritual forces that drive human evolution by introducing new cosmic impulses into our planetary system. Overall, Comets represent the creative forces that disrupt earthly routine and introduces new qualities and impulses to human evolution. Just as a woman brings a new child into the family, the comet injects a new dynamic into human spiritual growth.

But that’s not to say it makes things easier.

According to the teachings of Rudolf Steiner, as a comet passes over us, it collects harmful spiritual substances, which are then carried away and transformed. As they pass, they also introduce new spiritual energies that accelerate humanity’s evolutionary process. He said that the 1910 appearance of Halley’s Comet would bring a new impulse that could deepen materialism and distract humanity from its spiritual path. And in 1913 the Federal Reserve Bank was born, the epitome of spiritual rot. Steiner taught that humanity’s evolutionary leap requires the individual’s deliberate choice. And that one must persist in the shadow of darkness in order to raise their consciousness.